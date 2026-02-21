Mamata Banerjee Defends Bengali Identity Against Alleged Harassment

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, voiced concerns on Saturday regarding the alleged mistreatment of Bengali-speaking people in various states where they are reportedly labeled as 'infiltrators'. Banerjee emphasized her government's commitment to preserving their rights, stating that no one's language should be disrespected.

During an International Mother Language Day event, Banerjee underscored Bengal's rich cultural heritage, citing figures like Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda. She raised concerns about the deletion of Bengali names in recent electoral roll revisions and called out a purported anti-Bengal agenda, indirectly pointing fingers at the BJP.

Highlighting past contributions to India's freedom struggle and cultural milestones, Banerjee criticized central agencies for attempting to overshadow Bengal's identity. She acknowledged efforts to gain classical status for Bengali and advocated for the recognition of minority languages in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)