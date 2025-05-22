High Court Clears Path: UK-Mauritius Deal on Chagos Islands in Sight

In a significant legal turn, Britain's plans to finalize an agreement with Mauritius over the disputed Chagos Islands have received a green light from London's High Court. The authorization follows an earlier injunction which temporarily halted the signing process due to objections raised by a Chagos-born British national.

Presiding Judge Martin Chamberlain removed the legal block, setting the stage for the formal signing of the multi-billion dollar accord. This deal intends to transfer sovereignty of the islands to Mauritius while granting the UK a 99-year lease to keep control over the pivotal Diego Garcia base.

Nevertheless, the decision has sparked criticism, particularly from the Chagossian diaspora, who argue the deal excludes their input. Critics also warn that the agreement could inadvertently strengthen China's influence in the region, given its strong trade connections with Mauritius.

