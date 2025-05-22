Tribunal Targets Delhi Jal Board Over Contaminated Water Crisis

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken a firm stance against the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for supplying contaminated water to the residents of Janakpuri, Delhi. The water, allegedly mixed with sewage, poses serious health risks.

In a stern order issued on May 14, the NGT, led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, criticized both DJB and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for their inadequate response to the crisis. The bench demanded immediate collection and analysis of water samples from multiple locations to assess contamination levels.

The tribunal's action followed complaints from a resident welfare association highlighting issues with corroded pipelines that allowed sewage to mix with drinking water. Reports of health ailments, including Hepatitis A and E. coli infections, among residents further underscored the urgency of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)