Collective Action in Water Conservation: A Nationwide Commitment

MPs have united to tackle water-related challenges, emphasizing the necessity of collective efforts. In a meeting led by Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, initiatives like the Jal Jeevan Mission were discussed. The movement under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has become a mass campaign across India, fostering public participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:44 IST
During a recent meeting on the Union Jal Shakti ministry's budget grants, MPs highlighted the importance of joint action in addressing water challenges. Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil confirmed on Thursday that the meeting showcased a unified commitment to water conservation.

Minister Patil stated that the gathering of MPs, from multiple political parties, offered constructive suggestions, echoing a collective resolve towards conserving water. He noted that water conservation has evolved into a mass movement, driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with widespread public engagement across the country.

Sources revealed that the ministry briefed MPs on major initiatives, such as the cleaning of the Ganga and progress in the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). The Centre has dispatched 100 teams for field inspections of JJM programs in states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh. Updates were also provided on urban water supply and rainwater harvesting strategies nationwide.

