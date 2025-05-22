Tragedy on the Tracks: IAF Personnel's Fatal Attempt to Disembark

A 27-year-old member of the Indian Air Force died on Thursday in Bihar's Khagaria district while trying to disembark from a moving train, as confirmed by local police. The deceased, Kunal Kumar, hailed from the Khataha Nagar Parishad area.

Station House Officer Dhananjay Kumar of Khagaria GRP police indicated that Kumar, stationed in Bagdogra, was returning home following a military conflict with Pakistan. He had taken leave to visit his family, having been recently married seven months prior.

Kumar boarded the Guwahati-Jammu Tawi Express, aiming to alight at Gauchhari station, the nearest stop to his residence, despite it not being an official measure stop. Tragically, Kumar passed away at the site of the incident. His remains have been sent for an autopsy, with his family duly informed of the unfortunate occurrence.

