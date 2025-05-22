Left Menu

Global Reactions Intensify: Aid Enters Gaza Amidst Rising Antisemitism

As Israel allows limited humanitarian aid into Gaza, global concerns grow over a surge in antisemitism. The entrance of aid trucks amid security threats, the attack on Israeli Embassy staff in Washington, and international diplomatic tensions illustrate the complex geopolitical landscape and responses to the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:57 IST
In a time of heightened tensions, Israel has permitted 90 aid trucks to cross into Gaza, albeit amid significant challenges, including security threats and coordination issues with Israeli authorities, according to UN OCHA spokesperson, Jens Laerke.

The humanitarian crisis is juxtaposed with international diplomatic reactions to a separate violent incident – the shooting of two Israeli Embassy staff in Washington, which heightened global concerns over rising antisemitism, prompting nations like Japan, France, and Italy to condemn the act.

Further compounding tensions, Yemen's Houthi rebels launched missiles targeting Israel, escalating the region's volatility despite a halted bombing campaign by the US. The international community continues to call for renewed efforts towards peace and the protection of human rights for all parties involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

