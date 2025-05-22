Chief Minister Seeks Health and Hydro Project Support from Union Ministers

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had a significant meeting with Union Health Minister J P Nadda in New Delhi to discuss critical health infrastructure needs for Himachal Pradesh.

The talks centered on enhancing facilities under the Ayushman Bharat scheme and the National Health Mission, with a focus on a new cancer care centre.

Additionally, Sukhu met with Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, emphasizing the importance of the Kishau Hydro Electric Project and Renuka Dam, stressing the need for environmental considerations and funding support.

(With inputs from agencies.)