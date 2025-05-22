Haryana Forms SIT for Ali Khan Mahmudabad Investigation

The Haryana Police, acting under the Supreme Court's directive, has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe FIRs against Ali Khan Mahmudabad, an associate professor at Ashoka University. The SIT, led by Additional Director General of Police (Crime) Mamta Singh, aims to investigate the allegations swiftly.

The Supreme Court had granted interim bail to Mahmudabad but emphasized continuing the investigation. The allegations arise from social media posts by Mahmudabad, suggesting threats to national sovereignty linked to Operation Sindoor.

Comprising high-ranking officers, including Superintendent of Police from Karnal and Gurugram, the SIT's formation aligns with the directive for a mix of IPS officers from outside Haryana and Delhi. The Supreme Court seeks a thorough investigation, considering the nature of the posts.

(With inputs from agencies.)