Haryana Forms SIT for Ali Khan Mahmudabad Investigation
Haryana's Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur, following Supreme Court directions, established an SIT to investigate FIRs against Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad. The SIT, headed by Additional DGP Mamta Singh, will expedite the investigation. Mahmudabad faces allegations over social media posts on Operation Sindoor threatening national integrity.
- Country:
- India
The Haryana Police, acting under the Supreme Court's directive, has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe FIRs against Ali Khan Mahmudabad, an associate professor at Ashoka University. The SIT, led by Additional Director General of Police (Crime) Mamta Singh, aims to investigate the allegations swiftly.
The Supreme Court had granted interim bail to Mahmudabad but emphasized continuing the investigation. The allegations arise from social media posts by Mahmudabad, suggesting threats to national sovereignty linked to Operation Sindoor.
Comprising high-ranking officers, including Superintendent of Police from Karnal and Gurugram, the SIT's formation aligns with the directive for a mix of IPS officers from outside Haryana and Delhi. The Supreme Court seeks a thorough investigation, considering the nature of the posts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
