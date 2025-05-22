Inside China's Security Focus: Navigating Internal and External Challenges
China's new white paper on national security highlights ongoing border negotiations with India and Bhutan, while warning of external threats from the West and internal pressures from regional separatist movements. It underscores the essential role of the Communist Party and calls for military strengthening to face emerging challenges.
- Country:
- China
In a newly released white paper, China outlines its evolving national security concerns, detailing both internal and external threats. The documentation emphasizes ongoing border negotiations with India and Bhutan while illuminating the challenges posed by regional disputes and Western influence.
The paper identifies the core of China's political security as maintaining the leadership of the Communist Party of China and warns of increased foreign interference in neighboring affairs. Key issues include China's maritime disputes, the Taiwan Strait tensions, and unrest in regions like Xinjiang and Hong Kong.
Highlighting China's strategic stance, the paper advocates for strong military development to face new and traditional security threats and calls for cooperation with the US, despite existing rivalries. It also notes non-traditional security threats such as climate change and cyber issues, emphasizing the Asia-Pacific as a focal point of global power competition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Monitoring situation between India, Pakistan closely, hopefully this ends quickly: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Tensions Surge Between India and Pakistan Amid U.S. Calls for Peace
Cross-Border Conflict: Rising Tensions Between India and Pakistan
Swift Strike: India Targets Terror Nests
Airspace Lockdown: Indian Flights Grounded Amidst Rising Tensions