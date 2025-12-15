Left Menu

IndiGo assures passenger support as dense fog engulfs Delhi, impact flights in Northern India

IndiGo Airlines on Monday addressed the low visibility conditions and dense fog prevailing over the national capital, saying that the airline teams are continuously putting efforts to monitor the situation and coordinating with the Delhi Airport to ensure safety protocols, in an official press statement issued by the IndiGo spokesperson.

Dense smog at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo Airlines on Monday addressed the low visibility conditions and dense fog prevailing over the national capital, saying that the airline teams are continuously putting efforts to monitor the situation and coordinating with the Delhi Airport to ensure safety protocols, in an official press statement issued by the IndiGo spokesperson. "Low visibility (below minima), due to dense fog, has severely impacted operations at Delhi and other airports across northern India, which is unfortunately beyond our control. Our teams are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with Delhi airport, in line with established safety protocols," IndiGo said in the press statement.

According to the press statement, while operations adjust to the prevailing weather, some flights may experience delays, while a few others may be proactively cancelled throughout the day to prioritise safety and help minimise extended waiting at the airport. "We have issued advisories to our customers and proactively informed them, to minimise inconvenience," the statement read.

IndiGo further urged the passengers to check their flight status through official websites and mobile applications to stay aware of any delays or cancellations before heading out towards the airport. "We request customers to also stay updated on their flight status via our website or mobile application, as there can be some consequential delays too. Our teams remain available to assist our customers at every step of the journey and ensure continued support," IndiGo said in the statement.

Meanwhile, the visibility was severely impacted in Delhi this morning as a thick layer of smog engulfed the city. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) on Monday was recorded at 452 at around 8 am, placing it in the "Severe" category.

This follows the trend observed on Sunday, when the AQI was 461 at around 4 pm. (ANI)

