Swift Justice: Tennis Coach Sentenced for Assault

A tennis coach, Nikhil Yadav, has been sentenced to seven years for sexually assaulting his minor student in Delhi. The case, swiftly solved within 50 days, involved the coach's nephew. An FIR was filed based on the victim's statement, leading to prompt legal action and a trial under the POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:49 IST
A tennis coach in Delhi has been sentenced to a seven-year term for sexually assaulting a minor student, according to local police reports released on Thursday. This case has been swiftly resolved in a record 50 days.

The incident came to light when a 13-year-old girl filed a complaint at the Nihal Vihar police station, stating that her coach, Nikhil Yadav, aged 27, assaulted her. The assault reportedly took place on the night of March 16-17, with the accused's minor nephew allegedly keeping watch outside during the incident.

Authorities filed an FIR following the victim's statement and promptly arrested Yadav. Within 50 days, a charge sheet was filed, and on May 19, a POCSO court sentenced him to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a Rs 10,000 fine. Meanwhile, his juvenile nephew was taken before the Juvenile Justice Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

