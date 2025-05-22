Swift Justice: Tennis Coach Sentenced for Assault

A tennis coach in Delhi has been sentenced to a seven-year term for sexually assaulting a minor student, according to local police reports released on Thursday. This case has been swiftly resolved in a record 50 days.

The incident came to light when a 13-year-old girl filed a complaint at the Nihal Vihar police station, stating that her coach, Nikhil Yadav, aged 27, assaulted her. The assault reportedly took place on the night of March 16-17, with the accused's minor nephew allegedly keeping watch outside during the incident.

Authorities filed an FIR following the victim's statement and promptly arrested Yadav. Within 50 days, a charge sheet was filed, and on May 19, a POCSO court sentenced him to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a Rs 10,000 fine. Meanwhile, his juvenile nephew was taken before the Juvenile Justice Board.

