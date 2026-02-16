Swift Justice: Gold Theft Foiled in 24 Hours
A salesperson was arrested for allegedly stealing one kg of gold worth Rs 1.65 crore from a jewellery outlet in Hyderabad. Thanks to police urgency, the stolen gold was recovered within 24 hours. Footage analysis and intelligence helped quickly nab the 25-year-old suspect shortly after the crime.
- Country:
- India
A quick and efficient police response led to the arrest of a 25-year-old salesperson for the alleged theft of one kilogram of gold worth Rs 1.65 crore from a jewellery outlet in Hyderabad. The entire stolen property was recovered intact, police confirmed.
The theft occurred on February 14 and was reported the following day at Panjagutta Police Station. Swift action by Hyderabad Police included the assembly of special teams to analyze CCTV footage and gather technical and intelligence evidence, a spokesman said Monday.
The suspect was apprehended less than a day after the theft report, and authorities successfully recovered gold biscuits totaling one kilogram, each weighing 100 grams. This rapid resolution underscores the priority given to incidents of high-value theft in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
