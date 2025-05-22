Left Menu

Bihar MLA Mishri Lal Yadav Sent to Judicial Custody

Bihar BJP MLA Mishri Lal Yadav and his associate were sent to judicial custody by a Darbhanga court due to a 2019 assault case. Yadav was appealing a three-month sentence for allegedly attacking Umesh Mishra. The appeal hearing led to a 24-hour custody order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Darbhanga | Updated: 22-05-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:05 IST
Bihar MLA Mishri Lal Yadav Sent to Judicial Custody
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's BJP MLA Mishri Lal Yadav found himself in judicial custody following an order from a local court in Darbhanga, stemming from a 2019 assault case.

Yadav, along with an associate, was present before the Special MP/MLA court when Judge Suman Kumar Diwakar issued the directive, reacting to Yadav's appeal against an earlier verdict mandating a three-month sentence and a Rs 500 fine for his involvement in the assault on Umesh Mishra.

Yadav, who voiced his intention to appeal the February sentence, acknowledged the court's decision for a 24-hour detention during Thursday's hearing while maintaining that he had challenged the previous judgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025