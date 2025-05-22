Bihar MLA Mishri Lal Yadav Sent to Judicial Custody
Bihar BJP MLA Mishri Lal Yadav and his associate were sent to judicial custody by a Darbhanga court due to a 2019 assault case. Yadav was appealing a three-month sentence for allegedly attacking Umesh Mishra. The appeal hearing led to a 24-hour custody order.
Bihar's BJP MLA Mishri Lal Yadav found himself in judicial custody following an order from a local court in Darbhanga, stemming from a 2019 assault case.
Yadav, along with an associate, was present before the Special MP/MLA court when Judge Suman Kumar Diwakar issued the directive, reacting to Yadav's appeal against an earlier verdict mandating a three-month sentence and a Rs 500 fine for his involvement in the assault on Umesh Mishra.
Yadav, who voiced his intention to appeal the February sentence, acknowledged the court's decision for a 24-hour detention during Thursday's hearing while maintaining that he had challenged the previous judgment.
