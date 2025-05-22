Left Menu

Family Reunion in Detention: Mahmoud Khalil's Emotional Meeting with Newborn

Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, detained in Louisiana, held his one-month-old son for the first time after a federal judge blocked a barrier during visitation. Khalil, a Columbia University graduate, faces deportation for his protests against Israel. His attorneys argue the detention is retaliatory and politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 22-05-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:06 IST
Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, held in a Louisiana detention center since March 8, was able to hold his one-month-old son, Deen, for the first time on Thursday. This bonding moment came after a federal judge in New Jersey, Michael Farbiarz, issued an order allowing the reunion without a dividing barrier, countering efforts by the Trump administration to maintain the separation.

Khalil, a legal permanent resident and Columbia University graduate, was arrested as part of President Donald Trump's intensified crackdown on protesters opposing the war in Gaza. Despite not being accused of a crime, he faces potential deportation, with authorities citing his activism as a conflict with US foreign policy.

The case has spotlighted the political and humanitarian implications of the detention, drawing attention to Khalil's family struggles. His wife, Noor Abdalla, described the separation as a deliberate government cruelty, echoing the suffering of Palestinian families. Khalil's legal team continues to contest his deportation, highlighting the ongoing legal battle over his future in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

