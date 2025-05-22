Left Menu

Urgent Call for Enhanced Emergency Protocols on North Sea Shipping Routes

A Dutch safety watchdog report urges improvements in emergency protocols for North Sea shipping routes after a deadly fire on a cargo ship. The report criticizes focus on firefighting over rescuing crew and highlights poor information sharing among emergency services, recommending swift governmental action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 22-05-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Dutch Safety Board has issued an urgent appeal for enhancements in emergency response protocols on North Sea shipping routes following a tragic incident involving a cargo ship blaze.

The fire, which occurred on July 25, 2023, on the Fremantle Highway carried nearly 3,000 vehicles, resulted in one fatality and several injuries as crew members jumped overboard to escape smoke.

The report criticized the delay in rescuing survivors and inadequate information sharing among emergency services, demanding immediate improvements by the Coastguard and related safety regions, while the investigation into the fire's cause remains under the jurisdiction of Panamanian authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

