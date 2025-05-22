Urgent Call for Enhanced Emergency Protocols on North Sea Shipping Routes

The Dutch Safety Board has issued an urgent appeal for enhancements in emergency response protocols on North Sea shipping routes following a tragic incident involving a cargo ship blaze.

The fire, which occurred on July 25, 2023, on the Fremantle Highway carried nearly 3,000 vehicles, resulted in one fatality and several injuries as crew members jumped overboard to escape smoke.

The report criticized the delay in rescuing survivors and inadequate information sharing among emergency services, demanding immediate improvements by the Coastguard and related safety regions, while the investigation into the fire's cause remains under the jurisdiction of Panamanian authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)