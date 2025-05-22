Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Hails Redeveloped Bundi Station as Tourism Catalyst

In a landmark development for Rajasthan’s Bundi region, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today virtually inaugurated the redeveloped Bundi Railway Station from Bikaner under the transformative Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The event held in Bundi was graced by the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla, who addressed the gathering and extended heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister on behalf of the local community.

Shri Birla highlighted that the revamped Bundi station stands as a striking symbol of India’s commitment to fusing modern infrastructure with cultural heritage. The newly developed station not only meets the demands of a rapidly evolving transport landscape but also reflects the timeless aesthetics of Bundi’s architectural legacy.

A Vision for New India

Shri Om Birla emphasized that the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme represents more than physical upgrades—it embodies the broader vision of a "New India." According to him, the redevelopment of railway stations like Bundi transforms them into dynamic centers of passenger convenience, cultural pride, and economic stimulation.

He noted that Bundi, with its rich historical and cultural identity, is now poised to embrace a modern future. The town is steadily building a new identity within India’s tourism landscape, with ongoing and completed projects aimed at unlocking its full potential as a heritage and travel destination.

Expanding Connectivity and Economic Growth

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India’s railway network has undergone revolutionary changes over the past decade. Shri Birla observed that significant upgrades have been made to both major and suburban railway stations in the Kota–Bundi region, further bridging the accessibility gap for rural and urban travelers alike.

The introduction of new train services and MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) trains has enhanced convenience for daily commuters. Notably, the strategic decision to introduce a halt of the high-speed Vande Bharat Express at Bundi is expected to dramatically increase tourist inflow and economic opportunities in the region.

In addition, 14 trains now halt at various regional stations including Kota, Ramganj Mandi, Modak, Keshoraipatan, Kapren, Digod, and Arnetha. This extensive connectivity is enabling seamless travel and fostering regional integration across Rajasthan.

₹8.15 Crore Transformation: Passenger-Friendly Features Unveiled

The redevelopment of Bundi Railway Station, carried out at a cost of ₹8.15 crore, has equipped it with a suite of modern passenger-centric amenities while maintaining the city’s cultural integrity. Some of the standout features include:

A majestic entrance gate welcoming passengers with grandeur.

Aesthetic enhancements through a redesigned, heritage-inspired façade.

Installation of high mast lighting to improve nighttime visibility and safety.

New and spacious modern waiting rooms to ensure comfort.

An upgraded ticketing area for efficient service.

State-of-the-art sanitation facilities with modern, hygienic toilets.

Universal design features like ramps to ensure full accessibility for differently-abled passengers.

This blend of architectural elegance and cutting-edge infrastructure promises a smooth, safe, and enriching travel experience for every passenger—residents and tourists alike.

Tourism and Development Hand in Hand

Bundi, long admired for its palaces, stepwells, and vibrant frescoes, is gaining national attention as a promising tourist destination. The improved railway infrastructure is anticipated to serve as a powerful catalyst in making Bundi a hub for heritage tourism.

With improved connectivity and enhanced facilities, Bundi is now better equipped to welcome travelers, historians, and heritage enthusiasts from across the country and abroad. This integration of tourism with transportation is part of the larger vision of sustainable development being pursued under Prime Minister Modi’s governance.

Looking Ahead

The inauguration of the redeveloped Bundi Railway Station is a defining moment that illustrates how infrastructural progress can go hand-in-hand with cultural preservation. It represents a step forward in India’s journey toward holistic development—where tradition, technology, and inclusivity merge to create world-class public spaces.

As part of the larger Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Bundi stands as a blueprint for the future: an inspiration for cities and towns across India striving to modernize without losing sight of their roots.