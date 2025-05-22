Thane Court Acquits Two in 'Murder' Case due to Lack of Evidence

A Thane district court has absolved two individuals in a high-profile murder case, highlighting the prosecution's inability to recover the victim's body or produce compelling evidence. The decision, shared by Principal District and Sessions Court Judge S B Agrawal, emphasizes the principle of 'corpus delicti'—the necessity to prove a crime occurred.

The court found Gaurav Rajesh Singh and Sachin Sarjerao Patil not guilty of murdering Rakesh Manik Patil, citing circumstantial evidence and inconclusive links as key reasons. The purported motive—a property dispute—could not be legally upheld without substantial proof, marking the verdict as pivotal.

Despite capturing alleged activities on CCTV and recovering a firearm, the evidence presented did not meet the court's requirements for a murder conviction, leading to a comprehensive review of judicial standards and evidence sufficiency in criminal cases.

