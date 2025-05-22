Controversial Move: Trump Administration Attempts to End Flores Settlement

The Trump administration has initiated a legal move to dismantle a pivotal policy, the Flores Settlement, safeguarding child migrants in U.S. federal custody since the 1990s. This action, expected to face challenges from advocates, could significantly impact the current standards that limit detention duration and ensure safe conditions for minors.

The Flores Settlement originated from a lawsuit by Jenny Flores, highlighting child mistreatment in the 1980s. The Trump administration's prior bid to end this policy was thwarted by a federal court in 2020. Under President Biden, some oversight functions transitioned, although the Department of Homeland Security continues to adhere to it.

Despite the agreement, there are ongoing challenges, such as inadequate conditions reported in Texas. Court-appointed monitors remain essential in enforcing compliance, with judges recently extending oversight responsibilities for another 18 months to ensure facilities meet standards.

