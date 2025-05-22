Supreme Court's Deadlock Preserves Ban on Religious Charter School

In a pivotal ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court has blocked the establishment of what would have been the first taxpayer-funded religious charter school in the country. The decision came as a result of a 4-4 split, maintaining a lower court's finding that St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School's proposed model violates the First Amendment's limits on government involvement in religious activities.

The absence of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who did not participate in the case and has not publicly provided her reasons, left the court with eight deciding members. The Supreme Court's inability to reach a majority decision underscores the complex interplay between constitutional safeguards and religious liberty, an area the Court has frequently adjudicated in recent years.

Advocates for religious freedom expressed disappointment, while opponents hailed the decision as a victory for the separation of church and state. Debate is likely to continue, with implications for how religious and public educational boundaries are drawn across the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)