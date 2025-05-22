High-Stakes Nuclear Negotiations: U.S. and Iran Set for Crucial Talks in Rome

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff will head to Rome this Friday for significant talks with an Iranian delegation about Tehran's nuclear ambitions, according to sources familiar with the situation.

During this tense period, President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the Iranian threat after a violent incident in Washington left two Israeli embassy staffers dead on Wednesday.

The upcoming Rome negotiations mark the fifth round of U.S.-Iran discussions, with direct and indirect dialogues expected as before. Both sides remain entrenched on uranium enrichment, with Iran's Supreme Leader dismissing U.S. demands as excessive.

