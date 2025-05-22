Left Menu

High-Stakes Nuclear Negotiations: U.S. and Iran Set for Crucial Talks in Rome

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff is set to engage in fresh nuclear discussions with Iran in Rome, amid heightened tensions. The dialogue aims to address uranium enrichment, a contentious issue stalling agreement. Concurrently, U.S. and Israeli leaders continue deliberations following a concerning incident in Washington.

Updated: 22-05-2025 23:59 IST
U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff will head to Rome this Friday for significant talks with an Iranian delegation about Tehran's nuclear ambitions, according to sources familiar with the situation.

During this tense period, President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the Iranian threat after a violent incident in Washington left two Israeli embassy staffers dead on Wednesday.

The upcoming Rome negotiations mark the fifth round of U.S.-Iran discussions, with direct and indirect dialogues expected as before. Both sides remain entrenched on uranium enrichment, with Iran's Supreme Leader dismissing U.S. demands as excessive.

