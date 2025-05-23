High-Stakes Operations in Kishtwar: DGP Nalin Prabhat's Ground Assessment
The Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat visited Kishtwar district to assess an ongoing anti-terror operation. Joined by senior police and military officers, Prabhat evaluated the situation where one soldier was killed. He commended the efforts of security personnel and emphasized the need for continued diligence.
- Country:
- India
In a high-stakes visit, Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP), Nalin Prabhat, evaluated the ongoing anti-terror operations in Kishtwar district. The visit was aimed at gauging the situation on the ground and crafting an effective operational strategy.
DGP Prabhat, along with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Zone Bhim Sen Tuti and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shridhar Patil, visited the Singhpora-Chatroo area where a significant operation is taking place. Tragically, one soldier lost his life in an earlier exchange of fire, while four terrorists remain hidden in the dense forests.
With a firm resolve to root out terrorism, Prabhat praised the high level of coordination among the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Operations Group (SOG), the Army, and the CRPF. He encouraged ground personnel to persist in their initiatives to uphold regional peace and stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Erupt at Columbia University: Pro-Palestinian Protest Sparks Police Intervention
US Lawmakers Endorse India's Firm Stand Against Terrorism Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions
Tensions Escalate at LoC Amidst Unprovoked Firing: Indian Army Responds
Operation Sindoor: Striking Back Against Terrorism
Supreme Court Enforces Liberal View on Disability Pension for Army