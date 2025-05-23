Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Trump’s Ouster of Labor Board Members

The U.S. Supreme Court permitted Donald Trump to suspend two Democratic federal labor board members amid legal challenges. A significant test of Trump's presidential power over independent agencies, the move threatened board quorums, impacting agency functions critical for workers' rights and government operations.

The U.S. Supreme Court has intervened in a contentious battle over President Donald Trump's power to dismiss federal labor board officials, allowing the suspension of two Democratic members. This decision comes amidst ongoing legal challenges testing the limits of presidential authority over independent government agencies.

Justices temporarily blocked federal court rulings that protected Cathy Harris and Gwynne Wilcox from dismissal, a move aligning with Trump's broader government overhaul. The absence of these members threatens board quorums essential for the boards' operations, raising concerns over the continuation of worker and agency protections.

Justice Department lawyers warned of an impasse affecting effective governance, asserting that lower courts misapplied Supreme Court precedent from 'Humphrey's Executor v. United States'. The ongoing litigation scrutinizes Trump's attempts to streamline agency control, a situation with vast implications for executive power and labor policies.

