Fatal Shooting at Washington Event Sparks Global Condemnation

A Chicago man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder following a deadly shooting incident in Washington, targeting Israeli embassy employees. Elias Rodriguez, 30, is accused of killing Yaron Lischinsky, 31, and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, 26, in an attack branded as antisemitic.

The shooting occurred as attendees left an event for young diplomats, hosted by the American Jewish Committee. Rodriguez allegedly opened fire, later stating he acted in support of Palestine. As news broke, security measures at Israeli embassies worldwide were immediately intensified.

The charges against Rodriguez include additional counts related to the murder of foreign officials. Interim U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro described the case as potentially death penalty-eligible. FBI investigators are examining writings associated with Rodriguez, seeking insights into his motives while political ramifications continue globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)