Supreme Court Tests Trump's Power Over Federal Boards

The U.S. Supreme Court allowed President Trump's dismissal of two Democratic appointees from federal labor boards, testing the boundaries of presidential power over independent agencies. Concerns were raised about the potential impact on the Federal Reserve. Legal challenges against the firings continue in lower courts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 04:09 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 04:09 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's decision to dismiss two Democratic members of federal labor boards, Cathy Harris and Gwynne Wilcox, amid ongoing legal challenges. The decision has sparked a debate over the president's authority over independent agencies.

The court blocked federal orders protecting Harris and Wilcox from dismissal before their terms end, suggesting it believes the government will demonstrate these boards wield substantial executive power. The move has raised concerns about maintaining the independence of institutions like the Federal Reserve.

Critics argue that Trump's actions could weaken the autonomy of federal agencies designed for independence from presidential control. The ongoing legal challenges focus on statutory protections for officials that prevent firings without cause, citing a key Supreme Court precedent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

