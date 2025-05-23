Left Menu

Bridging Financial Ties: Jamie Dimon Meets with China Trade Head

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon met with China Trade Council President Ren Hongbin to discuss enhancing cooperation between U.S. and China business sectors. Dialogue centered around boosting exchanges and financial investment collaboration, aiming for deeper business ties and mutual economic benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 23-05-2025 07:00 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 07:00 IST
  • China

In a significant move towards strengthening economic ties between the United States and China, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon convened with Ren Hongbin, President of the China Council for Promotion of International Trade. The meeting took place on Thursday as announced by the council in a formal statement.

The dialogue between Dimon and Ren focused primarily on facilitating exchanges between the two nation's business communities. This meeting is seen as a step towards enhancing the cooperation level in financial investment, with both parties seeking opportunities for mutually beneficial economic partnerships.

Both leaders emphasized the importance of deepening financial collaboration, underscoring the potential for growth in international trade relations. The meeting showcased a willingness to bridge gaps, and initiate initiatives aimed at fostering economic cooperation between the two global powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

