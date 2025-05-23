Govt Invests in Rural Women New Zealand to Strengthen Communities

In a landmark move to reinforce the backbone of New Zealand's rural society, the Government has announced a $250,000 funding commitment to Rural Women New Zealand (RWNZ) for the 2025/26 financial year. The investment, revealed as part of Budget 2025, underscores the administration’s recognition of the essential role rural women play in sustaining communities, businesses, and families throughout the country.

The funding will support RWNZ’s activities during its centenary year, enabling the organisation to expand its reach and enhance its services as it marks 100 years of continuous operation since its founding in 1925. Originally established to support isolated rural women, RWNZ has evolved into a dynamic network advocating for rural wellbeing, championing social issues, and fostering leadership across Aotearoa.

Celebrating a Century of Community Service

“Rural Women New Zealand has been a backbone of rural life for 100 years,” said Mark Patterson, Minister for Rural Communities. “This funding will support the important work they do every day – helping connect people to services, building strong local networks, and advocating for rural voices to be heard.”

This centenary milestone serves not just as a celebration of the past, but as a strategic opportunity to prepare for the future. With this investment, RWNZ aims to amplify its community outreach, expand its educational initiatives, and strengthen its policy advocacy, particularly on matters of healthcare access, digital connectivity, and economic resilience in rural areas.

Recognising the Vital Role of Rural Women

Associate Agriculture Minister Nicola Grigg described rural women as “the beating heart” of the nation's agricultural economy. “If agriculture is the backbone of the New Zealand economy, then rural women are its beating heart,” Grigg said. “They lead businesses, care for families, and hold communities together.”

Grigg emphasised the long-term vision behind the funding: “By backing Rural Women New Zealand, we’re investing in the strength and resilience of the rural sector itself. This is about ensuring women have the resources and support they need to lead their communities into the next century.”

Building Stronger Rural Futures

Beyond the centenary celebrations, the Government’s support is a strategic move to address broader issues in rural New Zealand. With challenges such as geographic isolation, climate events, and limited access to essential services, rural communities often rely on local leadership and social capital to thrive. RWNZ has historically played a crucial role in bridging these gaps—advocating for equitable healthcare, supporting domestic violence survivors, and promoting economic empowerment through local enterprises.

The funding will enable RWNZ to extend its advocacy efforts, enhance leadership training programs, and boost its support services that benefit thousands of rural residents annually. It is also expected to deepen collaboration with government agencies, helping tailor public policies to better reflect the realities of rural life.

A Model for Community-Led Development

This announcement positions RWNZ as a model for sustainable, community-led development. As it enters its next century, the organisation plans to focus on nurturing young leaders, increasing digital literacy, and promoting environmental stewardship alongside its longstanding mission of community support.

By investing in RWNZ, the Government signals a broader commitment to rural resilience and gender equity, acknowledging the crucial role that women play not only in the home and community but in the national economy.

As the nation looks ahead to the future of its rural heartlands, this centenary support reinforces the value of grassroots leadership, collaborative partnerships, and the enduring strength of rural women in shaping New Zealand’s social and economic landscape.