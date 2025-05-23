Bravery Recognized: Unyielding Courage in the Face of Danger
Two CoBRA commandos were posthumously awarded the Shaurya Chakra for displaying extraordinary courage during operations in Naxal strongholds. The ceremonies took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Despite facing heavy fire, both commandos risked their lives, which resulted in fatal injuries. The honor highlights their valiant efforts in combating extremist threats.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 11:28 IST
- Country:
- India
In an act of remarkable valor, two CoBRA commandos from the CRPF were posthumously awarded the prestigious 'Shaurya Chakra' for their outstanding bravery in the Naxal strongholds of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.
Constables Pawan Kumar and Devan C sacrificed their lives during a fierce encounter while establishing a forward operating base, posthumously receiving military honors at the Rashtrapati Bhavan ceremony.
The commendable actions of these commandos underscore the ongoing efforts to combat Left Wing Extremism in India, with their bravery shining through as they faced overwhelming odds in defense of their country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CoBRA commando
- Shaurya Chakra
- Naxal
- stronghold
- valour
- bravery
- CRPF
- gallantry
- medal
- extremism
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bravery in Tragedy: Young Tanuj's Aspiration to Defend the Nation
I congratulate our armed forces for courage and valour they displayed in carrying out actions Wednesday: Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindoor.
CRPF Mobilizes Troops Amid Rising Tensions with Pakistan
Prime Minister Modi's Tribute to Maharana Pratap: A Beacon for Bravery
I have come here to pay homage to your bravery: PM Modi to IAF personnel at Adampur Air Base.