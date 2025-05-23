Bravery Recognized: Unyielding Courage in the Face of Danger

In an act of remarkable valor, two CoBRA commandos from the CRPF were posthumously awarded the prestigious 'Shaurya Chakra' for their outstanding bravery in the Naxal strongholds of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

Constables Pawan Kumar and Devan C sacrificed their lives during a fierce encounter while establishing a forward operating base, posthumously receiving military honors at the Rashtrapati Bhavan ceremony.

The commendable actions of these commandos underscore the ongoing efforts to combat Left Wing Extremism in India, with their bravery shining through as they faced overwhelming odds in defense of their country.

