Bravery Recognized: Unyielding Courage in the Face of Danger

Two CoBRA commandos were posthumously awarded the Shaurya Chakra for displaying extraordinary courage during operations in Naxal strongholds. The ceremonies took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Despite facing heavy fire, both commandos risked their lives, which resulted in fatal injuries. The honor highlights their valiant efforts in combating extremist threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 11:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an act of remarkable valor, two CoBRA commandos from the CRPF were posthumously awarded the prestigious 'Shaurya Chakra' for their outstanding bravery in the Naxal strongholds of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

Constables Pawan Kumar and Devan C sacrificed their lives during a fierce encounter while establishing a forward operating base, posthumously receiving military honors at the Rashtrapati Bhavan ceremony.

The commendable actions of these commandos underscore the ongoing efforts to combat Left Wing Extremism in India, with their bravery shining through as they faced overwhelming odds in defense of their country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

