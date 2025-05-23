Left Menu

Tragic Electrocution Highlights Land Safety Negligence

A 17-year-old boy died in Thane, Maharashtra, after stepping on a live wire on a private plot. The incident highlights potential negligence related to land safety, with police investigating unidentified individuals responsible, and whether MSEDCL staff played a role in the installation.

Updated: 23-05-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 12:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A fatal incident in Maharashtra has raised questions about land safety practices. A 17-year-old boy tragically lost his life after stepping onto a live wire on private property in Thane district. The event has sparked an investigation into possible negligence connected with the incident.

The incident occurred on May 20 in Ambernath, prompting police to register a case against unidentified individuals for causing death by negligence. Vignesh Anil Kachre, the victim, had entered the property to relieve himself but encountered an exposed electrical wire, resulting in a fatal shock. Despite being rushed to a hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.

Authorities are exploring whether the landowner's security measures, which included barbed wire and electrical cables, contributed to the tragedy. Officials have also hinted at a possibility of MSEDCL staff involvement in the installation, furthering the inquiry into this grievous accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

