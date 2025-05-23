Tragic Electrocution Highlights Land Safety Negligence

A fatal incident in Maharashtra has raised questions about land safety practices. A 17-year-old boy tragically lost his life after stepping onto a live wire on private property in Thane district. The event has sparked an investigation into possible negligence connected with the incident.

The incident occurred on May 20 in Ambernath, prompting police to register a case against unidentified individuals for causing death by negligence. Vignesh Anil Kachre, the victim, had entered the property to relieve himself but encountered an exposed electrical wire, resulting in a fatal shock. Despite being rushed to a hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.

Authorities are exploring whether the landowner's security measures, which included barbed wire and electrical cables, contributed to the tragedy. Officials have also hinted at a possibility of MSEDCL staff involvement in the installation, furthering the inquiry into this grievous accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)