UN Expert Decries Sentencing of Russian Rights Defender Grigory Melkonyants

A Targeted Campaign Against Civil Society

Melkonyants was prosecuted under Article 284.1(3) of the Russian Criminal Code for allegedly organizing activities of an “undesirable” foreign organization—the European Network of Election Monitoring Organizations (ENEMO). Though “Golos” publicly severed ties with ENEMO in 2021, after it was designated as “undesirable” in Russia, the court used outdated digital evidence to falsely assert continuing affiliation.

Katzarova underscored the political motivations behind the charges, pointing out that the legal grounds were dubious and the evidence manipulated. Melkonyants’ trial, which began in September 2024, was riddled with procedural irregularities, including the use of obsolete web links and mischaracterized participation in state-sponsored events.

Violation of Fundamental Rights

The UN expert warned that Melkonyants' conviction was emblematic of a broader assault on civil liberties in Russia. “This sentence is a blatant attempt to silence one of Russia’s most persistent advocates for electoral transparency,” Katzarova said. She highlighted how the case violates core international human rights standards, specifically Articles 19 (freedom of expression), 21 (freedom of assembly), and 25 (participation in public affairs) of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

His arrest in August 2023, just ahead of the presidential campaign that resulted in Vladimir Putin’s re-election, further suggests that his detention was designed to neutralize dissent at a critical political juncture.

Flawed Evidence and Arbitrary Detention

Among the many flaws in the prosecution's case was the misrepresentation of Melkonyants’ role in a roundtable hosted by the Central Election Commission (CEC). Though the roundtable was attended at the official invitation of the CEC chair and in his capacity as an independent expert, prosecutors cited it as evidence of foreign collaboration. This distortion of facts was compounded by the unjustified pre-trial detention, which lasted over a year despite no demonstrable flight risk or threat to the investigation.

Escalating Use of Repressive Laws

Katzarova expressed broader concerns about Russia's legal landscape, particularly the laws governing “foreign agents” and “undesirable” organizations. These statutes, she said, effectively criminalize legitimate civic engagement and international collaboration. They have been systematically used to dismantle the country’s once-vibrant civil society ecosystem.

The Rapporteur noted a recent and alarming trend, citing the designation of Amnesty International as “undesirable” on 19 May 2025. Authorities accused the organization of supporting Ukraine, spreading “Russophobic” rhetoric, and financing so-called “extremists” and “foreign agents.”

A Legacy of Civic Courage

For over two decades, “Golos” has been a leading voice for electoral reform and transparency in Russia. Melkonyants, a central figure in this movement, is now paying the price for his unwavering commitment to democratic principles. “He is being punished not for any crime,” said Katzarova, “but for defending the rights of Russian citizens to participate in free and fair elections.”

Call to Action

Katzarova called on Russian authorities to immediately release Grigory Melkonyants and drop all charges against him. She also urged the repeal of the repressive laws used to target him and many others who advocate for democracy and human rights in the country.

“The international community must not remain silent. The repression of voices like Melkonyants' threatens not just Russia’s civil society, but the global standards of human rights and electoral integrity,” she concluded.

Melkonyants’ case is a chilling reminder of the costs of dissent in an increasingly authoritarian Russia. It highlights the urgent need for international solidarity with those who, despite grave risks, continue to fight for democratic principles and fundamental rights.