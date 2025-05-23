Gaza Strikes Escalate Amidst Global Pressure
At least 23 people were killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza. Mounting international criticism pressures Israel to allow aid for Gazans amid a humanitarian crisis. Meanwhile, Israeli strikes continue, targeting Hamas until hostages are released. Aid, although limited, begins entering Gaza amidst insecurity and restricted distribution.
Overnight Israeli strikes have claimed at least 23 lives across Gaza, intensifying Israel's military campaign while facing global criticism. Despite minimal aid entering the strip, pressure mounts on Israel amid a worsening humanitarian crisis impacting Gaza's 2 million residents.
Reports indicate a dire scene in Gaza, with significant damage recorded at hospitals, and walls blown apart causing a desperate situation partly fueled by a longstanding blockade. As hunger looms, international allies voice concerns, even as Israel vows to maintain strikes until hostages are freed and Hamas disarmed.
International efforts continue with a focus on humanitarian aid. However, security issues and restricted numbers of aid trucks exacerbate the dire conditions. Meanwhile, no progress has been reported on ceasefire negotiations, as tensions persist in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistani Army behaving like Hamas terror group and using cheap rockets: Defence sources.
Ongoing Clashes: Hamas and Israeli Soldiers Engage Near Rafah
UNICEF Criticizes Aid Distribution Plans for Gaza
Missile Tensions: Yemen's Houthis Target Israel Amidst Ongoing Ceasefire Talks
Gaza Aid Distribution Amidst Conflict: How Israel and Hamas Navigate Ceasefire and Security