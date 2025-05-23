Gaza Strikes Escalate Amidst Global Pressure

Overnight Israeli strikes have claimed at least 23 lives across Gaza, intensifying Israel's military campaign while facing global criticism. Despite minimal aid entering the strip, pressure mounts on Israel amid a worsening humanitarian crisis impacting Gaza's 2 million residents.

Reports indicate a dire scene in Gaza, with significant damage recorded at hospitals, and walls blown apart causing a desperate situation partly fueled by a longstanding blockade. As hunger looms, international allies voice concerns, even as Israel vows to maintain strikes until hostages are freed and Hamas disarmed.

International efforts continue with a focus on humanitarian aid. However, security issues and restricted numbers of aid trucks exacerbate the dire conditions. Meanwhile, no progress has been reported on ceasefire negotiations, as tensions persist in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)