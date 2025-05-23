Left Menu

Gaza Strikes Escalate Amidst Global Pressure

At least 23 people were killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza. Mounting international criticism pressures Israel to allow aid for Gazans amid a humanitarian crisis. Meanwhile, Israeli strikes continue, targeting Hamas until hostages are released. Aid, although limited, begins entering Gaza amidst insecurity and restricted distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Overnight Israeli strikes have claimed at least 23 lives across Gaza, intensifying Israel's military campaign while facing global criticism. Despite minimal aid entering the strip, pressure mounts on Israel amid a worsening humanitarian crisis impacting Gaza's 2 million residents.

Reports indicate a dire scene in Gaza, with significant damage recorded at hospitals, and walls blown apart causing a desperate situation partly fueled by a longstanding blockade. As hunger looms, international allies voice concerns, even as Israel vows to maintain strikes until hostages are freed and Hamas disarmed.

International efforts continue with a focus on humanitarian aid. However, security issues and restricted numbers of aid trucks exacerbate the dire conditions. Meanwhile, no progress has been reported on ceasefire negotiations, as tensions persist in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

