Beyond Borders: Ukraine's Battle for Survival

Former Ukrainian military chief Valery Zaluzhnyi declared Kyiv cannot rely on miracles to regain lost territories. Despite President Zelensky's aim for 1991 borders, realistic strategies including diplomacy and advanced technology are now in focus, especially as Ukraine faces limited resources against Russian forces' sustained assaults.

Ukraine's former military head, Valery Zaluzhnyi, has expressed skepticism about Kyiv regaining all lost territories from Russia, emphasizing the harsh reality of their situation. Zaluzhnyi, in a speech, said the restoration of either Ukraine's 1991 or 2022 borders is unlikely, indicating a shift towards a more pragmatic approach.

Despite President Volodymyr Zelensky's aspirations to recover the 1991 borders, he acknowledges the necessity for diplomacy and strategic patience. Following Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and ongoing control of a significant portion of eastern Ukraine, Ukraine's leadership is now focusing on realistic solutions.

Zaluzhnyi stated that Ukraine's limited resources mean it must depend on advanced technology and support from allies, suggesting a pivot towards technologically driven warfare. Amid these military challenges, the European Union imposed new sanctions on Russia, attempting to pressure Moscow into discussions for a potential ceasefire, at a time when Zelensky's popularity is on the rise domestically.

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

