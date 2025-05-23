Crackdown on Illegal Quartz Mining in Nellore: A Call for Action

In a fervent plea to address illegal mining in Nellore district, YSRCP leader M Gurumoorthy urged Union Minister of Mines G Kishan Reddy on Friday to halt unsanctioned quartz extraction activities.

Gurumoorthy, who represents Tirupati, highlighted 'rampant violations' at Sydapuram, Nellore, where numerous mines operate sans environmental clearance, allegedly aided by backdated approvals from officials.

He has demanded a thorough investigation, cancellation of illicit leases, and accountability for those involved, while pressing for protection of local villagers, whistleblowers, and journalists. Photographic evidence was submitted with appeals for inter-ministerial coordination to reestablish legal compliance and regain public trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)