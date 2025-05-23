Left Menu

Supreme Court Greenlights Delhi Government's Withdrawal of Key Legal Battles

The Supreme Court permitted the Delhi government to withdraw seven contentious cases against the Centre and Lieutenant Governor, marking the end of longstanding legal disputes over control of services and authority. This decision follows an agreement to address dues for previous government advocates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 18:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has authorized the Delhi government to retract seven significant legal battles against the Centre and Lieutenant Governor, focusing on the control of services in the capital. This development signifies a shift in the ongoing power struggle within the national capital's governance.

A bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, alongside Justice Augustine George Masih, acknowledged Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati's appeal from the BJP-led government. Bhati assured that outstanding payments to lawyers representing the former AAP administration would be resolved.

The seven cases challenged the Lieutenant Governor's authority on matters such as solid waste management and Yamuna River cleaning. Additionally, disputes over the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023, which influences the transfer and discipline of Group-A officers, were part of these legal battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

