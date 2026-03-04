Clash Over Children's Scuffle Leads to Fatal Gunfire
A minor dispute between children during Holi escalated into a violent clash between two groups, resulting in the deaths of two men in a village. Police recorded statements and began an investigation. Senior officers are managing the situation. The conflict highlights rising tensions turning deadly.
- Country:
- India
A minor scuffle between children on Holi escalated into a deadly confrontation between two groups, resulting in the deaths of two men on Wednesday evening, according to the police.
The incident spiraled out of control when gunshots rang out during an attempt to mediate a compromise between the feuding parties. The deceased have been identified as Khilara alias Munna from Karma village and Judge Singh from Tibbi Kalan village.
Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh, alongside other officers, promptly took charge of the situation. Deputy Superintendent of Police Sukhwinder Singh disclosed that the altercation stemmed from a trivial dispute among children, and a thorough investigation is underway to piece together the precise sequence of events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Holi Color Play Dispute Ignites Violent Clash in Tikaria Village
Tragic End for Techie Amid Domestic Dispute
Anthropic's AI Turmoil: Investors Scramble Amid Pentagon Dispute
Kerala Launches 'Auticare Blue Room' to Empower Children with Disabilities
Spain's Sovereign Immunity Challenge in Renewable Energy Dispute Rejected