Left Menu

Clash Over Children's Scuffle Leads to Fatal Gunfire

A minor dispute between children during Holi escalated into a violent clash between two groups, resulting in the deaths of two men in a village. Police recorded statements and began an investigation. Senior officers are managing the situation. The conflict highlights rising tensions turning deadly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ferozepur | Updated: 04-03-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 23:21 IST
Clash Over Children's Scuffle Leads to Fatal Gunfire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A minor scuffle between children on Holi escalated into a deadly confrontation between two groups, resulting in the deaths of two men on Wednesday evening, according to the police.

The incident spiraled out of control when gunshots rang out during an attempt to mediate a compromise between the feuding parties. The deceased have been identified as Khilara alias Munna from Karma village and Judge Singh from Tibbi Kalan village.

Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh, alongside other officers, promptly took charge of the situation. Deputy Superintendent of Police Sukhwinder Singh disclosed that the altercation stemmed from a trivial dispute among children, and a thorough investigation is underway to piece together the precise sequence of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
MSC Implements Emergency Fuel Surcharge on Global Trade Routes

MSC Implements Emergency Fuel Surcharge on Global Trade Routes

 Global
2
Cuban Blackout: Power Struggle Amid Oil Shortage

Cuban Blackout: Power Struggle Amid Oil Shortage

 Cuba
3
All Eyes on America: Liverpool and Wrexham's Thrilling US Pre-Season Tour

All Eyes on America: Liverpool and Wrexham's Thrilling US Pre-Season Tour

 Global
4
Big Tech Pushback: Pentagon's AI Supply Chain Shakeup

Big Tech Pushback: Pentagon's AI Supply Chain Shakeup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026