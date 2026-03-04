Clash Over Children's Scuffle Leads to Fatal Gunfire

A minor scuffle between children on Holi escalated into a deadly confrontation between two groups, resulting in the deaths of two men on Wednesday evening, according to the police.

The incident spiraled out of control when gunshots rang out during an attempt to mediate a compromise between the feuding parties. The deceased have been identified as Khilara alias Munna from Karma village and Judge Singh from Tibbi Kalan village.

Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh, alongside other officers, promptly took charge of the situation. Deputy Superintendent of Police Sukhwinder Singh disclosed that the altercation stemmed from a trivial dispute among children, and a thorough investigation is underway to piece together the precise sequence of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)