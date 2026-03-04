Left Menu

Mexican Court Orders Army to Release Key Documents in Ayotzinapa Case

A Mexican court mandates the army to release crucial documents related to the 2014 disappearance of 43 students from Ayotzinapa. The ruling marks a significant development in the probe into one of Mexico's worst human rights atrocities and recognizes the public's right to know the truth.

A Mexican court has instructed the army to release critical documents that could shed light on the infamous 2014 disappearance of 43 students in Guerrero state, allegedly involving organized crime and local security forces.

Previously, the army claimed that these 853 pages from the CFRI, an intelligence agency, did not exist. However, the court has now ordered them to hand over these documents, which are key to advancing the investigation. Despite over 100 arrests, no convictions have been made in this human rights case.

The Agustin Pro Human Rights Centre hailed the order, emphasizing the importance of transparency for the victims' families and society. President Claudia Sheinbaum, at a press conference, stated she was unaware of the ruling but plans to meet with the victims' families soon.

