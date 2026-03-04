Brazil Banking Scandal: Vorcaro's Detention Amid Central Bank Controversy

Brazilian businessman Daniel Vorcaro, owner of Banco Master, was apprehended by federal authorities following revelations in a probe that highlighted alleged improper consultancy from a former central bank director.

Vorcaro's re-arrest follows findings of fraudulent credit securities and text messages depicting plans to silence a journalist, leading Supreme Court Justice Andre Mendonca to order his detention alongside arrests of key banking figures.

Brazil's central bank, amidst the scandal-struck probe, initiated disciplinary measures upon discovering illicit activities, whereas Vorcaro faces allegations of threats, corruption, and money laundering related to a purported criminal organization.