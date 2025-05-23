Left Menu

Prisoner Swap Signals Diplomatic Movements

Russia and Ukraine have conducted a significant prisoner swap involving 270 POWs and 120 civilians, with more exchanges expected. This development could mark a shift in diplomatic negotiations between the two countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:13 IST
Prisoner Swap Signals Diplomatic Movements
In a major development, Russia and Ukraine have exchanged a total of 270 prisoners of war (POWs) and 120 civilians, as confirmed by the Russian defense ministry on Friday.

The exchange is expected to continue over the coming days, signaling potential diplomatic movements between the two nations.

This prisoner swap could indicate a willingness from both sides to engage in further negotiations, potentially easing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

