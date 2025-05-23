Crackdown on Waste Mismanagement at Sabarimala: High Court Steps In
The Kerala High Court has mandated action against irresponsible waste disposal during the Mandala-Makaravilakku festival at Sabarimala. The court highlighted threats to wildlife from improperly disposed plastic waste and directed enforcement of protective measures, including fines and potential establishment closures for repeated violations.
The Kerala High Court has issued a directive to the Deputy Director of Periyar Tiger Reserve (West Division), calling for immediate action against the indiscriminate dumping and burning of solid waste at Sabarimala during the Mandala-Makaravilakku festival.
A bench comprising Justices Anil K Narendran and Muralee Krishna S emphasized the detrimental effects of plastic and toxic waste ingestion by wildlife, with records showing that over the years, two elephants and two sambar deer have died from consuming plastic.
Notably located within the UNESCO-recognized Western Ghats, measures have been put in place, including fines ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000, and eventual closure for persistent offenders to curb plastic proliferation in this significant biodiversity hotspot.
(With inputs from agencies.)
