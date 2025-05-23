Left Menu

Odisha Boosts Security: Anti-Drone System for Shree Jagannath Temple

The Odisha government is considering the installation of an anti-drone system to enhance security at the Shree Jagannath Temple. This move comes amid concerns over unauthorized drone activity, including incidents involving a YouTuber. The temple administration will fund the proposed system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Odisha government is taking significant steps to increase security at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri by considering the installation of an anti-drone system. The system is designed to detect, track, and neutralize unauthorized or potentially malicious drones.

Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan confirmed the plan, stating that the temple administration will arrange funds for the new security apparatus. The initiative emerges as a response to reports of YouTubers using drones to capture images and videos of the temple, violating existing bans.

Enhancing security in the wake of recent threats, including the Pahalgam terror attack, the Odisha government has deployed 240 police personnel in the area. Additionally, they have expedited the deployment of officers for the newly established Swatantra Shree Mandir Surakshya Vahini, comprising 1,083 armed personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

