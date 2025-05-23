Rethinking Judge Retirement: Vikas Singh Advocates for Change

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Vikas Singh has challenged the current retirement age of 65 for apex court judges, suggesting it leads to a waste of valuable legal expertise. Speaking at an SCBA event in honor of Justice Abhay S Oka, a recognized dynamic and progressive judge, Singh expressed his personal belief that this policy warrants reevaluation.

Singh lauded Justice Oka for his remarkable judicial contributions, such as ensuring accused individuals receive grounds of arrest and requiring disclosure of non-relied upon documents if they could be favorable to the defense. These rulings, according to Singh, offer crucial support to those caught under stringent legal provisions.

Recognizing Oka's focus on environmental justice, Singh noted the judge's strict adherence to environmental laws and his commitment to fairness, providing relief to litigants regardless of their socio-economic status. Justice Oka's advocacy extended to supporting women and young lawyers, enhancing equity within the judicial system. As Justice Oka approaches his retirement on May 24, Singh suggests his exemplary service underscores the need to reconsider judicial retirement norms.

