Cyber Scam Uncovered: Trio Arrested for Duping Investors with Fake Trading Schemes

Gurugram's cyber police have apprehended three individuals accused of scamming investors via fraudulent stock trading schemes promising high returns. The trio's operations were reportedly linked to cyber fraudsters in Dubai, authorities stated on Friday.

Identified as Rimple Dudhagra from Gujarat, Akhlaq Ahmed from Uttar Pradesh, and Shahabuddin Ansari, also from Uttar Pradesh, the suspects were arrested in separate locations: Dudhagra in Jalandhar and Ahmed and Ansari in Delhi. Upon arrest, police seized two mobile phones linked to the operation.

Investigations revealed that Dudhagra sold bank accounts to a Dubai contact for a commission, while Ahmed incentivized individuals to divulge banking details. Ansari, having prior connections with cybercriminals in Dubai through a Telegram group, resold the accounts at a profit. Ongoing interrogation aims to uncover further network connections.

