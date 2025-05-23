Devastating Storm Strikes Uttar Pradesh, Leaving 49 Dead
A severe storm and heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh resulted in the deaths of at least 49 people, as reported by the Integrated Disaster Control Centre. Fatalities were primarily caused by falling trees, collapsing structures, and lightning. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP government for inadequate disaster response.
A deadly storm ravaged Uttar Pradesh, causing the loss of at least 49 lives. According to the Integrated Disaster Control Centre, the fatalities, occurring between the night of May 21 and the afternoon of May 22, were predominantly due to falling trees, collapsing walls and roofs, and lightning strikes.
The storm affected numerous districts, including Kasganj, Fatehpur, Meerut, and Auraiya, as officials scrambled to provide aid. In addition to the loss of life, widespread damage was reported, with houses collapsing and waterlogging becoming prevalent, notably in the chief minister's district of Gorakhpur.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and criticized the BJP government for its disaster response. Yadav accused the government of making false promises and failing to provide adequate aid to affected families and communities.
