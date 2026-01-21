Tragic Train Crashes Shake Spain; Heavy Rainfall Blamed

A commuter train near Barcelona derailed on Tuesday after a retaining wall collapsed, leading to one fatality and injuring at least 14 others, according to regional authorities. The incident follows a deadly crash in southern Spain just two days prior, which claimed at least 42 lives as the nation observes mourning.

Emergency services in Catalonia reported that among the 15 individuals affected in Tuesday's crash, three sustained serious injuries, while five were in less serious condition. A total of 11 ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

Spain's railway operator ADIF indicated the wall's collapse was likely due to recent heavy rains. Despite these incidents, Spain's high-speed rail remains largely reliable, though the commuter network grapples with infrastructural challenges.