EU-U.S. Trade Tensions Escalate Amid Tariff Proposal

U.S. President Donald Trump has recommended a 50% tariff on European Union imports starting June 1, escalating tensions amid ongoing trade talks. French Trade Minister Laurent Saint-Martin criticized this move on Friday, arguing that it hampers current negotiations.

In a statement on X, Saint-Martin expressed that Trump's threats to increase tariffs would not assist in the negotiation period between the EU and the United States. He emphasized maintaining a stance focused on de-escalation while also acknowledging preparedness to respond to protect the bloc's interests.

The development has added pressure to the trade dialogue as both sides aim to find a resolution without escalating into a full-blown trade war.

