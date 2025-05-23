Left Menu

EU-U.S. Trade Tensions Escalate Amid Tariff Proposal

French Trade Minister Laurent Saint-Martin expressed concerns over U.S. President Trump's proposal for a 50% tariff on EU imports, stating it hinders trade negotiations. Saint-Martin emphasized a commitment to de-escalation but warned of a prepared response to protect EU interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:13 IST
EU-U.S. Trade Tensions Escalate Amid Tariff Proposal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

U.S. President Donald Trump has recommended a 50% tariff on European Union imports starting June 1, escalating tensions amid ongoing trade talks. French Trade Minister Laurent Saint-Martin criticized this move on Friday, arguing that it hampers current negotiations.

In a statement on X, Saint-Martin expressed that Trump's threats to increase tariffs would not assist in the negotiation period between the EU and the United States. He emphasized maintaining a stance focused on de-escalation while also acknowledging preparedness to respond to protect the bloc's interests.

The development has added pressure to the trade dialogue as both sides aim to find a resolution without escalating into a full-blown trade war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025