Left Menu

Justice Calls for Reform in 'Chief Justice Centric' Supreme Court

Justice Abhay S. Oka, in his farewell speech, described the Supreme Court as 'chief justice centric' and emphasized the need for decentralization. He highlighted the neglect of lower courts, the high pendency of cases, and advocated for reduced manual intervention using technology for case listing. Oka urged introspection over celebration of the court's 75th anniversary, citing unmet citizen expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:33 IST
Justice Calls for Reform in 'Chief Justice Centric' Supreme Court
Supreme Court
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Abhay S. Oka, upon his farewell event staged by the Supreme Court Bar Association, openly critiqued the organization of the highest court in the land, describing it as 'chief justice centric'. He asserted the necessity for structural reform in light of its all-India composition of 34 judges.

Justice Oka underscored neglected trial and district courts, branding them as the crumbling backbone of India's judiciary. He pointed to severe pendency, with some cases languishing for 30 years, and advocated for reduced manual intervention using AI for unbiased case listing.

Oka further conveyed that individual media interviews post-retirement would require a hiatus to offer unclouded insights, stressing that the Supreme Court's 75th anniversary mandates introspection on unmet public expectations and addressing its expansive backlog.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025