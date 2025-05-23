Justice Calls for Reform in 'Chief Justice Centric' Supreme Court

Justice Abhay S. Oka, upon his farewell event staged by the Supreme Court Bar Association, openly critiqued the organization of the highest court in the land, describing it as 'chief justice centric'. He asserted the necessity for structural reform in light of its all-India composition of 34 judges.

Justice Oka underscored neglected trial and district courts, branding them as the crumbling backbone of India's judiciary. He pointed to severe pendency, with some cases languishing for 30 years, and advocated for reduced manual intervention using AI for unbiased case listing.

Oka further conveyed that individual media interviews post-retirement would require a hiatus to offer unclouded insights, stressing that the Supreme Court's 75th anniversary mandates introspection on unmet public expectations and addressing its expansive backlog.

