Shock in Saharanpur: School Manager Arrested for Assault

In Saharanpur, a school manager was arrested for allegedly raping a female teacher at knifepoint. The incident occurred after the accused, Sandeep, declared a holiday and lured the teacher into a room. Police arrested him following a complaint filed by the victim at the Deoband police station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shareefabad | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:59 IST
A school manager in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district has been arrested for allegedly raping a female teacher at knifepoint inside the school premises. The incident occurred in the Deoband area when the accused declared a holiday but summoned staff to the school.

According to police, the teacher alleged that upon reaching the school, she found only the manager present. He reportedly lured her into his room under the guise of fixing a bedsheet and then locked the door before assaulting her at knifepoint.

The victim filed a complaint accompanied by her family, leading to the manager's arrest late on Thursday. Legal proceedings are ongoing as he is presented before the court, confirmed Superintendent Sagar Jain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

