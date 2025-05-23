Left Menu

Inconclusive Progress in Fifth Round of Iran-US Talks

Oman's Foreign Minister, Badr al-Busaidi, announced limited progress in the fifth round of Iran-US negotiations, held in Rome. Despite the lack of a conclusive outcome, al-Busaidi remains hopeful that unresolved issues will be clarified soon, paving the way for a sustainable agreement.

During the recent negotiations between Iran and the United States, held in Rome, inconclusive progress was reported by Oman's Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi. His remarks were made via the social media platform X, acknowledging that while some headway was achieved, critical issues remain unresolved.

Minister al-Busaidi expressed optimism that the remaining obstacles might soon be addressed, which would facilitate moving towards a sustainable and honorable agreement between the two nations.

Although both Iranian and American officials have yet to publicly comment, the fifth round of talks signals a continuing effort to find common ground amid complex diplomatic challenges.

