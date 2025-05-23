Left Menu

Cabinet Secretariat Warns of Fake Recruitment Scam

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:12 IST
The Cabinet Secretariat has issued a warning to the public regarding a fraudulent recruitment advertisement circulating online. This bogus notice suggests the recruitment of 1,736 Field Assistant (GD) positions, prompting an official denial from the Secretariat.

Furthermore, reports have emerged about the distribution of fake admit cards for an alleged written exam related to this nonexistent recruitment drive. This development has added to the confusion and potential distress for unsuspecting job seekers.

The clarification issued emphasizes that no official notification for such recruitment has been released. The public is advised to remain vigilant and to confirm any job-related information exclusively through the Cabinet Secretariat's or the Government of India's official channels.

