Judicial Block on Trump Administration's Move Against Harvard

A United States judge has intervened to temporarily block the Trump administration's attempt to revoke Harvard University's ability to enroll foreign students. The injunction comes in response to a lawsuit filed by Harvard, condemning the revocation as a major constitutional violation impacting over 7,000 visa holders.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs, appointed by President Barack Obama, issued the restraining order, citing Harvard's significant reliance on international students. The judicial action underscores growing tensions between the White House and institutions striving to maintain independence from political agendas.

Harvard, alongside notable law firms, has actively resisted policies perceived as punitive measures against academic freedom. Meanwhile, Homeland Security has demanded Harvard release extensive records to reinstate its student program certification, a move Harvard describes as arbitrary and controlling.

