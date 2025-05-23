Left Menu

Judicial Block on Trump Administration's Move Against Harvard

A U.S. judge halted the Trump administration's attempt to revoke Harvard University's authority to enroll foreign students, amid claims it violates constitutional rights and impacts thousands of visa holders. Harvard criticized this federal move as retaliation for refusing to align with Trump's policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:18 IST
Judicial Block on Trump Administration's Move Against Harvard
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A United States judge has intervened to temporarily block the Trump administration's attempt to revoke Harvard University's ability to enroll foreign students. The injunction comes in response to a lawsuit filed by Harvard, condemning the revocation as a major constitutional violation impacting over 7,000 visa holders.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs, appointed by President Barack Obama, issued the restraining order, citing Harvard's significant reliance on international students. The judicial action underscores growing tensions between the White House and institutions striving to maintain independence from political agendas.

Harvard, alongside notable law firms, has actively resisted policies perceived as punitive measures against academic freedom. Meanwhile, Homeland Security has demanded Harvard release extensive records to reinstate its student program certification, a move Harvard describes as arbitrary and controlling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025