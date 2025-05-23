Supreme Court Overturns NGT Punishment in Waste Management Case

The Supreme Court has dismissed a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order that sentenced Bareilly's former mayor and municipal commissioner to civil imprisonment for failing to halt illegal waste dumping.

The NGT had previously penalized the officials following an October 2013 ruling, yet the Supreme Court found insufficient evidence to demonstrate their direct responsibility for breaching the directive.

The bench, led by Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih, ruled that the actions of the mayor and commissioner did not amount to a willful default, setting aside their penalties and fines. This decision underscores the need for clear accountability in environmental governance.

