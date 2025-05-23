Left Menu

Supreme Court Overturns NGT Punishment in Waste Management Case

The Supreme Court quashed the NGT's directive against Bareilly's former mayor and municipal commissioner. The NGT had punished them for failing to comply with its 2013 order to cease municipal waste dumping. The apex court found no direct evidence against the mayor or commissioner, overturning their sentences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Supreme Court has dismissed a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order that sentenced Bareilly's former mayor and municipal commissioner to civil imprisonment for failing to halt illegal waste dumping.

The NGT had previously penalized the officials following an October 2013 ruling, yet the Supreme Court found insufficient evidence to demonstrate their direct responsibility for breaching the directive.

The bench, led by Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih, ruled that the actions of the mayor and commissioner did not amount to a willful default, setting aside their penalties and fines. This decision underscores the need for clear accountability in environmental governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

